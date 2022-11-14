Exclusive
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
Yesterday
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
GIA’s 16th annual research meeting in Carlsbad
Image credit: GIA
GIA (Gemological Institute of America) researchers, leading academics, independent industry experts and GIA Governors and executives met in person and virtually at GIA’s global headquarters in Carlsbad for the Institute’s 16th annual research meeting.
The participants reviewed recent findings on a broad range of topics, including geographic origin determination for colored stones and pearls, new methods for identifying laboratory-grown diamonds and treated gems, advancements in automated diamond grading and the development of specialized gemological instrumentation and analysis techniques.
GIA researchers have access to millions of diamonds, colored stones and pearls submitted to its laboratories each year for analysis, identification and grading. GIA was the first to develop the methodology to identify laboratory-grown diamonds when they first appeared in the market and continues to discover and identify diamond treatments that threaten the public’s trust in gems and jewelry.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished