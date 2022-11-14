GIA’s 16th annual research meeting in Carlsbad

Image credit: GIA

GIA (Gemological Institute of America) researchers, leading academics, independent industry experts and GIA Governors and executives met in person and virtually at GIA’s global headquarters in Carlsbad for the Institute’s 16th annual research meeting.The participants reviewed recent findings on a broad range of topics, including geographic origin determination for colored stones and pearls, new methods for identifying laboratory-grown diamonds and treated gems, advancements in automated diamond grading and the development of specialized gemological instrumentation and analysis techniques.GIA researchers have access to millions of diamonds, colored stones and pearls submitted to its laboratories each year for analysis, identification and grading. GIA was the first to develop the methodology to identify laboratory-grown diamonds when they first appeared in the market and continues to discover and identify diamond treatments that threaten the public’s trust in gems and jewelry.