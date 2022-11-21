Princess Thyra’s sapphire Tiara and other royal jewellery at auction

Image credit: Bruun Rasmussen

Princess Thyra of Denmark's Sapphire Tiara is up for auction at Bruun Rasmussen on 1 December in Copenhagen.The sumptuous piece of jewellery is presented in the company of several other pieces of jewellery that have been worn by princesses, queens and a tsaritsa throughout the history of the Danish Royal House.The auction's other royal jewellery includes Queen Alexandra of Denmark's Art Deco emerald and diamond bracelet and Queen Louise of Denmark's mourning medallions.The story of the sapphire tiara up for auction can be traced back to the 19th century to Princess Thyra (1880-1945), who received it as a gift from her parents, King Frederik VIII and Queen Lovisa of Denmark. This most likely happened on her 18th birthday in 1898, when she presumably had her debut into society.