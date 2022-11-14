Exclusive
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Yesterday
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
24 october 2022
Centamin sees potential to expand Sukari underground operations
It stated that Sukari's capacity has the potential to reach 1.5 million tonnes per year (Mtpa) of the total mined ore of the current mine life of an average of 1.1Mtpa.
“The expansion of the Sukari underground mining capacity is a significant step towards delivering on our commitment to consistently produce 500,000 ounces per annum from the Sukari gold mine,” said company chief executive Martin Horgan.
“The ability to expand the underground is a result of our transformed approach to mineral resource management which delivered a doubling of the underground reserve in 2021, coupled with the productivity and cost benefits that are being realised following the transition to owner mining.”
The expansion will require between $25 and $35 million of additional capital and will primarily be spent on ventilation upgrades, underground development, additional fleet items and potential increases to the paste-fill plant capacity.
It said the next step is to deliver a fully engineered mining schedule by mid-2023, incorporating the upcoming 2022 Sukari mineral resource estimate, scheduled for publication next month.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished