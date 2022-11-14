Centamin sees potential to expand Sukari underground operations

Centamin expects the ore mine rate at its Sukari gold mine in Egypt to increase by 31% if the operations are extended underground.

It stated that Sukari's capacity has the potential to reach 1.5 million tonnes per year (Mtpa) of the total mined ore of the current mine life of an average of 1.1Mtpa.

“The expansion of the Sukari underground mining capacity is a significant step towards delivering on our commitment to consistently produce 500,000 ounces per annum from the Sukari gold mine,” said company chief executive Martin Horgan.

“The ability to expand the underground is a result of our transformed approach to mineral resource management which delivered a doubling of the underground reserve in 2021, coupled with the productivity and cost benefits that are being realised following the transition to owner mining.”

The expansion will require between $25 and $35 million of additional capital and will primarily be spent on ventilation upgrades, underground development, additional fleet items and potential increases to the paste-fill plant capacity.

It said the next step is to deliver a fully engineered mining schedule by mid-2023, incorporating the upcoming 2022 Sukari mineral resource estimate, scheduled for publication next month.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





