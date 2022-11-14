Loncor set to obtain DRC’s Makapela gold mining permit

Today News

Loncor Gold has received notification that the standing evaluation committee has given a positive recommendation to allow it to convert its exploration permit at Makapela in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) into a mining permit.

This followed a detailed review and analysis of the company's environmental and social impact studies on Makapela.

The recommendation was forwarded to the DRC mining cadastral for further processing before a ministerial sign-off.

"Loncor is now in the final administrative phase of obtaining the award of a Mining Permit at Makapela,” said Loncor chief executive John Barker.

“We look forward to receiving the final sign-off. Given Makapela's relatively high gold grade, we believe there are various routes to release value, either as a potential feed source for a future gold operation at Adumbi or as an independent stand-alone high-grade project, with other deposits like Mokepa and Mongaliema of interest as additional future sources of ore feed.”

Makapela remains open at depth, along strike, plus has several parallel zones that require further investigation.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





