Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by profession. Vladislav Zhdanov was educated at the Ural Federal University (General...
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Jewelry Winter comes to Moscow
The exhibition, which opens the winter jewelry season, demonstrates relevant and often unexpected high-quality jewelry from young Russian jewelry brands: Doquma, DN, EPIC Contemporary Art Jewelery, TUANTE, VERTIGO, OXIOMA, Irina Churi Jewelry, Leysan Khalik, Kamni.Pro, Julia Lifits, Noble Jewelry Russia, Sinitsynjewelry, Tatyana Kholodnova jewellery, as well as works by jewelers Andrei Nazarov, Alexei Zubov, Anastasia Pribelskaya, Vladimir Goncharov and Evgeny Danilov.
The Jewelery Winter exhibition traditionally emphasizes the main driving force of each brand on display. Thus, the jewelry laboratory VERTIGO presented a collection from the engagement line inspired by the hexagon. Designer jewelry brand Tuante and its Harness collection are inspired by the passion for horses and equestrian equipment. Noble Jewelry gives women the opportunity to choose their own talisman, and the Leysan Khalik brand reveals the concept of Tatar culture.
Russian winter as a season is known to the whole world, and the exhibitors of the Jewellery Winter only declare themselves to the world.
Jewellery Winter and Ilgiz F. Gallery invites everyone to see jewelry masterpieces and original concepts in the jewelry industry. At the exhibition, visitors can get comprehensive advice on the presented products and the jewelry process in general, as well as purchase their favorite jewelry.
The exhibition takes place in Moscow at 10-12 Leningradsky Prospekt, residential development "Art Residence".
To visit the exhibition, guests should pre-order a pass by calling at +7 963 993-15-75.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished