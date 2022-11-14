Jewelry Winter comes to Moscow

Today News

Moscow hosts the 5th Jewelry Winter exhibition, an annual event initiated by the Ilgiz F. Gallery in support of contemporary Russian jewelry brands, from November 18 to November 26, 2022.

The exhibition, which opens the winter jewelry season, demonstrates relevant and often unexpected high-quality jewelry from young Russian jewelry brands: Doquma, DN, EPIC Contemporary Art Jewelery, TUANTE, VERTIGO, OXIOMA, Irina Churi Jewelry, Leysan Khalik, Kamni.Pro, Julia Lifits, Noble Jewelry Russia, Sinitsynjewelry, Tatyana Kholodnova jewellery, as well as works by jewelers Andrei Nazarov, Alexei Zubov, Anastasia Pribelskaya, Vladimir Goncharov and Evgeny Danilov.

The Jewelery Winter exhibition traditionally emphasizes the main driving force of each brand on display. Thus, the jewelry laboratory VERTIGO presented a collection from the engagement line inspired by the hexagon. Designer jewelry brand Tuante and its Harness collection are inspired by the passion for horses and equestrian equipment. Noble Jewelry gives women the opportunity to choose their own talisman, and the Leysan Khalik brand reveals the concept of Tatar culture.

Russian winter as a season is known to the whole world, and the exhibitors of the Jewellery Winter only declare themselves to the world.

Jewellery Winter and Ilgiz F. Gallery invites everyone to see jewelry masterpieces and original concepts in the jewelry industry. At the exhibition, visitors can get comprehensive advice on the presented products and the jewelry process in general, as well as purchase their favorite jewelry.

The exhibition takes place in Moscow at 10-12 Leningradsky Prospekt, residential development "Art Residence".

To visit the exhibition, guests should pre-order a pass by calling at +7 963 993-15-75.



Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished



