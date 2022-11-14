Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
Senators assess the course of Norilsk renovation
Vice Speakers of the Federation Council Galina Karelova and Nikolai Zhuravlev, together with representatives of Norilsk Nickel and the city administration, toured renovation facilities, visited the construction site of a polyclinic in the town of Talnakh, two residential buildings and the Ice Palace in the center of Norilsk.
The trip took place within the framework of regular parliamentary monitoring. The senators examined how the plan for the socio-economic development of Norilsk is being implemented. It was passed by legislators two years ago. Galina Karelova noted that great changes have taken place in the city since then.
“Everything is under construction. Everything is moving. Therefore, a second impression arose - of creative energy and hope that everything would be built on time. And everything will be built with high quality. Of course, we expect a school and two kindergartens to be built on time. First of all, I am worried about the polyclinic, which everyone is waiting for, which is very necessary,” she said.
The senators took part in the opening of the Norilsk complex social service center after a major overhaul. This is the second project that was handed over in accordance with the resolution of the Federation Council on the socio-economic development of the city. Under its roof there is also a family center and a rehabilitation department for children with serious illnesses.
Nikolai Zhuravlev, Vice Speaker of the Federation Council, stressed during the trip that the city had successfully modernized the housing and communal services system and carried out an improvement program.
“With each of my trips, I see how the state of the city is improving qualitatively. The city is very clean. The city became light, bright. A lot of colors have been added. Old objects are restored. New facilities are being built,” Nikolai Zhuravlev noted.
The senators said that the city has changed for the better, including thanks to the large-scale Clean Norilsk project. It is implemented by Norilsk Nickel. This year alone, the company invested 6 billion rubles in it, which permitted to dismantle 80 obsolete objects, collect 230 tons of garbage and clear more than 670 000 square meters of territory.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished