Senators assess the course of Norilsk renovation

Today News

Norilsk benefited from its renovation program. This was noted by members of the Federation Council who visited the polar capital of the Krasnoyarsk Territory on a working trip.

Vice Speakers of the Federation Council Galina Karelova and Nikolai Zhuravlev, together with representatives of Norilsk Nickel and the city administration, toured renovation facilities, visited the construction site of a polyclinic in the town of Talnakh, two residential buildings and the Ice Palace in the center of Norilsk.

The trip took place within the framework of regular parliamentary monitoring. The senators examined how the plan for the socio-economic development of Norilsk is being implemented. It was passed by legislators two years ago. Galina Karelova noted that great changes have taken place in the city since then.

“Everything is under construction. Everything is moving. Therefore, a second impression arose - of creative energy and hope that everything would be built on time. And everything will be built with high quality. Of course, we expect a school and two kindergartens to be built on time. First of all, I am worried about the polyclinic, which everyone is waiting for, which is very necessary,” she said.

The senators took part in the opening of the Norilsk complex social service center after a major overhaul. This is the second project that was handed over in accordance with the resolution of the Federation Council on the socio-economic development of the city. Under its roof there is also a family center and a rehabilitation department for children with serious illnesses.

Nikolai Zhuravlev, Vice Speaker of the Federation Council, stressed during the trip that the city had successfully modernized the housing and communal services system and carried out an improvement program.

“With each of my trips, I see how the state of the city is improving qualitatively. The city is very clean. The city became light, bright. A lot of colors have been added. Old objects are restored. New facilities are being built,” Nikolai Zhuravlev noted.

The senators said that the city has changed for the better, including thanks to the large-scale Clean Norilsk project. It is implemented by Norilsk Nickel. This year alone, the company invested 6 billion rubles in it, which permitted to dismantle 80 obsolete objects, collect 230 tons of garbage and clear more than 670 000 square meters of territory.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





