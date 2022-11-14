SA Competition Tribunal Okays Implats’ buyout of RBPlat

The Competition Tribunal has approved the proposed buyout of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) by Impala Platinum (Implats), subject to a package of competition and public interest conditions.

The move follows an announcement by Northam Platinum last week that it was also planning to acquire all remaining shares in RBPlat at R172.70 a share.

It currently controls a 34.52% stake in RBPlat.

Mining Weekly reports that the tribunal expects Implats to honour its current contracts, secure commercial terms for the renewal of contracts and be committed to an employee share ownership scheme.

It is also expected to show commitment towards small, medium-sized and microenterprise suppliers and enterprise supplier development.

Implats recently increased its shareholding in RBPlat to 40.66% from 40.49%.

It said an acquisition of a majority stake in RBPlat offers compelling strategic, operational and financial benefits for all stakeholders.

Implats said the majority stake will also secure a platform to create a significant production base on the Western Limb of the Bushveld Complex (one of the world's largest complexes of deposits of gold, platinum, chromium, nickel and other metals) that enhances and entrenches the region’s position as the most significant source of global primary PGM production.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





