The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
SA Competition Tribunal Okays Implats’ buyout of RBPlat
The move follows an announcement by Northam Platinum last week that it was also planning to acquire all remaining shares in RBPlat at R172.70 a share.
It currently controls a 34.52% stake in RBPlat.
Mining Weekly reports that the tribunal expects Implats to honour its current contracts, secure commercial terms for the renewal of contracts and be committed to an employee share ownership scheme.
It is also expected to show commitment towards small, medium-sized and microenterprise suppliers and enterprise supplier development.
Implats recently increased its shareholding in RBPlat to 40.66% from 40.49%.
It said an acquisition of a majority stake in RBPlat offers compelling strategic, operational and financial benefits for all stakeholders.
Implats said the majority stake will also secure a platform to create a significant production base on the Western Limb of the Bushveld Complex (one of the world's largest complexes of deposits of gold, platinum, chromium, nickel and other metals) that enhances and entrenches the region’s position as the most significant source of global primary PGM production.
