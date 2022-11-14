Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
Lucara extends diamond sales agreement with HB
The diamond company first partnered with HB in 2020 to sell Karowe's large, high-value diamonds that have historically accounted for about 60% to 70% of its annual revenues.
"It has been more than two years since Lucara initiated this transformational approach to sales of its' highest value diamonds, working in collaboration with HB to create alignment along the value chain, differentiating diamonds from Karowe on the basis of provenance, excellence in manufacturing and a commitment to complete transparency for all stakeholders,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.
“For the first time in our ten-year history, we have insight [into] what becomes of each and every +10.8-carat rough diamond produced from our mine, participating in each step of the planning and manufacturing process right through to the final polished sale. Not only has this approach stabilised prices for our most valuable production segment, [but it has also] demonstrably grown demand, a core objective.”
Under the Agreement, Lucara's +10.8 carat production is sold at prices based on the estimated polished outcome of each diamond, determined through state-of-the-art scanning and planning technology, with a true-up paid on actual achieved polished sales thereafter, less a fee and the cost of manufacturing.
It said the pricing mechanisms of the agreement with HB result in complete transparency within the value chain, creating important alignment between all participants in the value chain, and delivering regular cash flow at superior prices for this important segment of our production profile.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished