Dubai Design Academy to host jewellery making & Design workshops at Jewellery Asia 2022 in Bahrain

Dubai Design Academy (DDA) will host three dedicated workshops at Jewellery Arabia 2022, the Middle East’s premier jewellery and watch event. Taking place at Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre (Sakhir) from 22-26 November 2022, attendees will design and create rings, pendants and other jewellery alongside other hands-on experiences and practical knowledge, learning from one of the region’s foremost jewellery and design academies. Jewellery Arabia participants as well as students in Bahrain will be granted a 15% discount on the DDA workshop fees.

The DDA will organise the following workshops “Stacking Rings”, “Metalsmithing 101”, and “Introduction to Jewellery Illustration” on the side-lines of the event. This marks the first time live trainings will be integrated into the show. The workshops will see students drill, saw and solder metal into jewellery, experiencing the various techniques used in jewellery making and design. Students will also get the chance to illustrate their own diamond solitaire ring with expert insight from the DDA’s on-hand professionals.

Maryam Al Hashmi, Director of Precious Metals, DMCC said: “We are delighted to be part of Jewellery Arabia 2022 in Bahrain. The Dubai Design Academy is an integral part of DMCC’s efforts in enhancing the precious metals and stones industries in the region, elevating the skills of both seasoned jewellery professionals and rising talent alike. Through our three expertly curated workshops that the DDA will conduct at Jewellery Arabia, we aim to identify, nurture and raise the next generation of jewellery professionals on various aspects of jewellery making and further increase our support for the entire industry.”



