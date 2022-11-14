Exclusive
Diamond mining and diamond synthesis: Which is more efficient?
Vladislav Zhdanov - Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018).
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry.
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones.
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of '2DOT4 Diamonds LLC', Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company.
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Dubai Design Academy to host jewellery making & Design workshops at Jewellery Asia 2022 in Bahrain
The DDA will organise the following workshops “Stacking Rings”, “Metalsmithing 101”, and “Introduction to Jewellery Illustration” on the side-lines of the event. This marks the first time live trainings will be integrated into the show. The workshops will see students drill, saw and solder metal into jewellery, experiencing the various techniques used in jewellery making and design. Students will also get the chance to illustrate their own diamond solitaire ring with expert insight from the DDA’s on-hand professionals.
Maryam Al Hashmi, Director of Precious Metals, DMCC said: “We are delighted to be part of Jewellery Arabia 2022 in Bahrain. The Dubai Design Academy is an integral part of DMCC’s efforts in enhancing the precious metals and stones industries in the region, elevating the skills of both seasoned jewellery professionals and rising talent alike. Through our three expertly curated workshops that the DDA will conduct at Jewellery Arabia, we aim to identify, nurture and raise the next generation of jewellery professionals on various aspects of jewellery making and further increase our support for the entire industry.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished