Fancy color diamond prices up 1% in Q3 2022, yellow showed highest increase

The Fancy Color Research Foundation's (FCRF) results of the Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI) for the third quarter of 2022 demonstrate that after an increase of 0.8% in Q2 2022, the average price of all colors and sizes of fancy color diamonds climbed by 1.0% in Q3 2022. This climb was in contrast to the trend in white diamonds, which declined by 6.7%. Fancy Vivids across all color categories presented the highest increase (1.8%), with Fancy Vivid 8 carats demonstrating a rise of 3.6%, led by Fancy Vivid Pink 8 carats (5.5%). Overall, in the last 12 months, the yellow segment in all sizes and saturations rose by 3.4% on average, Blues rose by 1.8%, and Pinks by 3.7%, says a press release from FCRF.

The Yellow segment rose overall by 1.4% in Q3 2022, led by an increase of 1.7% in the Fancy Intense category, and 1.6% in the Fancy category. The highest increase was evident in the Fancy Vivid 8 ct category (4.0%), with Fancy Intense 3 ct (3.3%) being the runner-up. In Q3 2022 all yellow diamonds climbed except Fancy Intense 8 ct (-0.7%).

Pink diamonds rose overall by 0.9%, driven mainly by the Fancy Vivid category that increased by 2.7%. The Fancy and Fancy Intense grades climbed by 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. Interestingly, Fancy Vivid 8 ct was the highest climber (5.5%) while Fancy Intense 8 ct was the highest slider (-2.2%).

Blue diamonds increased by 0.6% in Q3 2022 with Fancy Vivid 2 ct and 1.5 ct presenting the highest climb, 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively. The Fancy Vivid category (1.0%) outperformed the Fancy and Fancy Intense categories (0.2% and 0.4%). The weakest result was evident in Fancy Intense 10 ct (-1.1%).



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





