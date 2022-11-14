Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
NDC continues efforts to distinguish between natural, laboratory-grown diamonds
The ASSURE 2.0 portal and its directory showcase the results of Diamond Verification Instruments (DVI) testing on an updated ASSURE sample of natural diamonds, synthetic diamonds and diamond simulants in a range of sizes.
“At the centre of consumer protection is the ability to distinguish between natural diamonds, laboratory-grown diamonds, and diamond simulants,” said NDC chief executive David Kellie.
The updated portal allows all buyers of DVI to browse through the directory, understand the features, and analyse the results of the new series of ASSURE testing.
The ASSURE sample was carefully curated to reflect goods currently circulating in the market, as well as individual stones that anticipate future trends and pose some of the greatest challenges to DVI.
The programme also includes diamond-set jewellery testing, with open and closed-back mounted stones included in the testing regimen, said NDC.
De Beers’ Ignite division recently developed a new DVI, which is set to be launched early next year.
The new instrument, part of the automated melee screening range, will allow automated and rapid verification of up to 3,600 diamonds per hour in the 0.001 to 0.0033-carat size range.
To date, De Beers has developed a total of 11 diamond screening and verification instruments to accurately screen loose and mounted diamonds in jewellery, now with the ability to rapidly and automatically screen and verify the integrity of diamonds down to the smallest melee range.
