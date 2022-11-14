NDC continues efforts to distinguish between natural, laboratory-grown diamonds

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has launched a new ASSURE 2.0 online portal, which helps build industry capability to correctly verify natural diamonds and ensure pipeline integrity.

The ASSURE 2.0 portal and its directory showcase the results of Diamond Verification Instruments (DVI) testing on an updated ASSURE sample of natural diamonds, synthetic diamonds and diamond simulants in a range of sizes.

“At the centre of consumer protection is the ability to distinguish between natural diamonds, laboratory-grown diamonds, and diamond simulants,” said NDC chief executive David Kellie.

The updated portal allows all buyers of DVI to browse through the directory, understand the features, and analyse the results of the new series of ASSURE testing.

The ASSURE sample was carefully curated to reflect goods currently circulating in the market, as well as individual stones that anticipate future trends and pose some of the greatest challenges to DVI.

The programme also includes diamond-set jewellery testing, with open and closed-back mounted stones included in the testing regimen, said NDC.

De Beers’ Ignite division recently developed a new DVI, which is set to be launched early next year.

The new instrument, part of the automated melee screening range, will allow automated and rapid verification of up to 3,600 diamonds per hour in the 0.001 to 0.0033-carat size range.

To date, De Beers has developed a total of 11 diamond screening and verification instruments to accurately screen loose and mounted diamonds in jewellery, now with the ability to rapidly and automatically screen and verify the integrity of diamonds down to the smallest melee range.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





