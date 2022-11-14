Angola’s SODIAM realises $28,7mln from fifth international diamond tender

Angola's state-owned diamond trading company, SODIAM realised $28,7 million from the sale of 1,819.79 carats at its fifth international rough tender held in the capital, Luanda.

The diamonds sold were special productions from Lulo, Catoca, and Luele.

It said a diversified pack of special stones included a composition of seven stones from Lulo that yield $20,4 million, 27 from Catoca worth $5,3 million, and nine from Luele that realised about $3 million.

Meanwhile, Lucapa said in a separate press statement that its diamonds were sold at an average price of $26,536 per carat.

At least 37 companies participated in the tender, according to SODIAM.

SODIAM exported around 8,9 million rough carats in 2021 worth $1.62 billion or an average price of $182,16 per carat, positioning Angola as the world’s third largest rough diamond producer in value terms.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





