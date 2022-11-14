Orion secures pre-development funding for Okiep copper project

Today News

Orion Minerals has entered into definitive agreements that will see the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) acquire 43.75% of the shares in the New Okiep Mining Company (NOM).

This triggered pre-development funding arrangements for the Flat Mines Southern African Tantalum Mining Proprietary (SAFTA) area.

NOM had previously said that it would acquire the assets owned by SAFTA, which was 43.75% owned by the IDC.

Upon NOM acquiring the SAFTA assets, the IDC will sell 22.22% of its shares in NOM to a Black Economic Empowerment Company led by Lulamile Xate.

The latest development marks a major step towards the re-establishment of mining operations at the advanced Okiep copper project, Orion’s second emerging production hub in the Northern Cape Province, in South Africa.

It said that the IDC funding of pre-development costs for the Flat Mines project is expected to flow shortly, with initial funding of R22 million (A$1.9 million) expected to be received by NOM this month.

The IDC funding of pre-development costs in the amount of R35 million (A$3.1 million) will be advanced to NOM on the same terms as the pre-development funding amount of R44 million ($3.9 million) that Orion has already advanced to NOM.

“We have signed definitive agreements, met all conditions and have issued the draw-down notice for funding – all in less than two months after signing non-binding term sheets with the IDC,” said Orion managing director and chief executive Errol Smart.

“Orion, the IDC and Lulamile Xate’s BEECo all share a common vision to fast-track the feasibility studies, permitting and early development of the Flat Mines Project at Okiep, with a view to restarting mining operations in this richly endowed copper district as soon as possible.”

He said that the bankable feasibility study is already at an advanced stage and is expected to be completed and submitted for independent peer review in the first quarter of 2023.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





