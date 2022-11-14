Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry.
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones.
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of '2DOT4 Diamonds LLC', Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company.
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based 'Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading' has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years.
10 october 2022
Orion secures pre-development funding for Okiep copper project
This triggered pre-development funding arrangements for the Flat Mines Southern African Tantalum Mining Proprietary (SAFTA) area.
NOM had previously said that it would acquire the assets owned by SAFTA, which was 43.75% owned by the IDC.
Upon NOM acquiring the SAFTA assets, the IDC will sell 22.22% of its shares in NOM to a Black Economic Empowerment Company led by Lulamile Xate.
The latest development marks a major step towards the re-establishment of mining operations at the advanced Okiep copper project, Orion’s second emerging production hub in the Northern Cape Province, in South Africa.
It said that the IDC funding of pre-development costs for the Flat Mines project is expected to flow shortly, with initial funding of R22 million (A$1.9 million) expected to be received by NOM this month.
The IDC funding of pre-development costs in the amount of R35 million (A$3.1 million) will be advanced to NOM on the same terms as the pre-development funding amount of R44 million ($3.9 million) that Orion has already advanced to NOM.
“We have signed definitive agreements, met all conditions and have issued the draw-down notice for funding – all in less than two months after signing non-binding term sheets with the IDC,” said Orion managing director and chief executive Errol Smart.
“Orion, the IDC and Lulamile Xate’s BEECo all share a common vision to fast-track the feasibility studies, permitting and early development of the Flat Mines Project at Okiep, with a view to restarting mining operations in this richly endowed copper district as soon as possible.”
He said that the bankable feasibility study is already at an advanced stage and is expected to be completed and submitted for independent peer review in the first quarter of 2023.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished