Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
Diamcor realises $266.81/ct from latest diamond sale
The total carats sold in this initial sale of the current quarter represented a 148% increase in the carats sold during the previous quarter.
“We are very pleased with the processing plant refinements implemented to date resulting in the increased volumes delivered and sold at our latest tender and sale. Representing a 148% increase in carats sold quarter over quarter, we look forward to adding to this increase in our next sale before the year's end,” said company chief executive Dean Taylor.
“Along with receiving a higher dollar per carat average that is more than double the world average from this current sale, the Company continues to recover large gem quality diamonds in the Specials category.”
It said a second tender and sale is expected before the end of this year, which would further increase volumes and revenues in the current quarter.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished