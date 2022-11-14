Diamcor realises $266.81/ct from latest diamond sale

Today News

Diamcor Mining sold 5,518.74 carats of rough diamonds at its first tender and sale of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material from the Krone-Endora at Venetia project for about $1,5 million, resulting in an average price of $266.81 per carat.

The total carats sold in this initial sale of the current quarter represented a 148% increase in the carats sold during the previous quarter.

“We are very pleased with the processing plant refinements implemented to date resulting in the increased volumes delivered and sold at our latest tender and sale. Representing a 148% increase in carats sold quarter over quarter, we look forward to adding to this increase in our next sale before the year's end,” said company chief executive Dean Taylor.

“Along with receiving a higher dollar per carat average that is more than double the world average from this current sale, the Company continues to recover large gem quality diamonds in the Specials category.”

It said a second tender and sale is expected before the end of this year, which would further increase volumes and revenues in the current quarter.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





