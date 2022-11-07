Norilsk awarded the title of City of Labor Prowess

Today, by decree of the President of the Russian Federation, Norilsk has been awarded the title of City of Labor Prowess.

The decree states that this title was awarded for the significant contribution of the city's residents to the achievement of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, ensuring the uninterrupted supply of military and civilian products to the country’s industrial enterprises, and showing mass labor heroism and dedication.

Norilsk is the northernmost city in the world, a major center of Russia’s non-ferrous metallurgy. The main industrial enterprise of the city is Norilsk Nickel.

During the Great Patriotic War, Norilsk became one of the main suppliers of necessary metals to the country's enterprises, eventually turning into the largest metallurgical center. In the shortest possible time, city-forming enterprises and socially significant objects were built there.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





