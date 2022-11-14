Richemont warns of ‘volatile times ahead,’ even as sales rise

Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert is warning of an uncertain and potentially unsettled future, even as luxury sales continue to grow by double digits, nationaljeweler.com writes.

“It is highly uncertain how the political, economic and social landscapes will evolve in Europe and in our other key markets,” he said. “We only know that we will likely face volatile times ahead as central banks seek to rein in inflation while governments try to manage severe cost-of-living pressures.”

Rupert’s remarks came, as the luxury conglomerate he heads reported overwhelmingly positive results for the first half of the fiscal year, with sales of jewelry and watches particularly strong.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







