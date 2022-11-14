Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
Christie’s presents Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond of 13.15 carats
Image credit: Christie’s
Christie’s presents one of the finest fancy vivid pink emerald-cut diamonds ever to be offered at auction which will be part of the Magnificent Jewels sale on 6 December during Luxury Week. The Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond Ring (estimate: US $25,000,000-35,000,000) is set with an impressive 13.15 carat VVS1 clarity, potentially Internally Flawless diamond.
The appearance on the market of a pink diamond of this caliber is a phenomenon in the world of rare diamonds. In the fancy vivid pink range, a diamond of more than six carats is rarely encountered and for context, less than 10 percent of pink diamonds weigh more than just one fifth of a carat.
With its extraordinary weight of 13.15 carats, this Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond Ring ranks as one of the most important colored diamonds ever to appear on the market.
Rahul Kadakia, International Head of Christie’s Jewellery: “Following the success of The Fortune Pink, which achieved almost $30 million last week in Geneva, we are proud to have been approached by a private collector to offer this incredible diamond at auction in December. This season has seen outstanding results for fancy-colored diamonds.”
This Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond Ring will be on view; New York from 14 November to 15 November; Hong Kong from 25 November to 28 November and presented in New York from 2 December to 5 December.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished