Christie’s presents Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond of 13.15 carats

Image credit: Christie’s

Christie’s presents one of the finest fancy vivid pink emerald-cut diamonds ever to be offered at auction which will be part of the Magnificent Jewels sale on 6 December during Luxury Week. The Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond Ring (estimate: US $25,000,000-35,000,000) is set with an impressive 13.15 carat VVS1 clarity, potentially Internally Flawless diamond.The appearance on the market of a pink diamond of this caliber is a phenomenon in the world of rare diamonds. In the fancy vivid pink range, a diamond of more than six carats is rarely encountered and for context, less than 10 percent of pink diamonds weigh more than just one fifth of a carat.With its extraordinary weight of 13.15 carats, this Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond Ring ranks as one of the most important colored diamonds ever to appear on the market.Rahul Kadakia, International Head of Christie’s Jewellery: “Following the success of The Fortune Pink, which achieved almost $30 million last week in Geneva, we are proud to have been approached by a private collector to offer this incredible diamond at auction in December. This season has seen outstanding results for fancy-colored diamonds.”This Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond Ring will be on view; New York from 14 November to 15 November; Hong Kong from 25 November to 28 November and presented in New York from 2 December to 5 December.