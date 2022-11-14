Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry.
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones.
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of '2DOT4 Diamonds LLC', Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based 'Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading' has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years.
10 october 2022
Sama reports high-grade copper-nickel intercepts at Cote d’ivoire project
Company chief executive Marc-Antoine Audet said this is an indication of the potential for additional high-grade zones at depth and along strike at the Samapleu extension 1 zone.
“The Samapleu deposits together with the newly discovered Grata prospect are continuing to deliver thick mineralised intercepts related to two distinct feeder zones of the large 50 km x 20 km wide Yacouba complex,” he said.
Audet said more than 20 similar zones are showing strong conductivity that are still to be drill tested.
The holes were drilled for infill purposes as well as for collecting metallurgical material for testing using combined Samapleu and Grata mineralised materials.
Sama has drilled a total of 85 drill holes totalling 26,787 metres at the Cote d'Ivoire project in 2021-22 including 45 drill holes totalling 14,893 m at the Grata prospect and 21 holes for 5,643 m at the Samapleu deposit.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished