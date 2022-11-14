Sama reports high-grade copper-nickel intercepts at Cote d’ivoire project

Sama Resources has reported high-grade copper-nickel intercepts following the drilling of 21 holes at its Samapleu deposit, in Cote d'Ivoire.

Company chief executive Marc-Antoine Audet said this is an indication of the potential for additional high-grade zones at depth and along strike at the Samapleu extension 1 zone.

“The Samapleu deposits together with the newly discovered Grata prospect are continuing to deliver thick mineralised intercepts related to two distinct feeder zones of the large 50 km x 20 km wide Yacouba complex,” he said.

Audet said more than 20 similar zones are showing strong conductivity that are still to be drill tested.

The holes were drilled for infill purposes as well as for collecting metallurgical material for testing using combined Samapleu and Grata mineralised materials.

Sama has drilled a total of 85 drill holes totalling 26,787 metres at the Cote d'Ivoire project in 2021-22 including 45 drill holes totalling 14,893 m at the Grata prospect and 21 holes for 5,643 m at the Samapleu deposit.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





