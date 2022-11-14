Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
10 october 2022
Caledonia builds solar plant to power Blanket mine
The solar plant, which had been under construction since 2021, is expected to provide about 27% of Blanket's average daily electricity demand.
"I am delighted that the solar plant is connected to the Blanket grid and from today Blanket will start to receive some of its energy directly from solar,” said company chief executive Mark Learmonth.
"With 21% of Blanket's on-mine costs relating to energy usage, this solar plant is a very important project for the Company as it will improve the quality and security of Blanket's electricity supply and provide environmental benefits through cleaner energy.
He said the solar power will displace more expensive power from the grid and the diesel generators and is expected to reduce Caledonia's consolidated cost per ounce of gold produced by approximately $37.
“Diesel-generated electricity is expensive, subject to an unpredictable supply of diesel and creates an unfavourable environmental footprint,” said the miner.
Blanket currently receives its power from Zimbabwe's national electricity supplier, ZESA.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished