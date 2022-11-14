Caledonia builds solar plant to power Blanket mine

Caledonia Mining has built a new 12.2 megawatt of alternating current (MWac) solar plant to power its Blanket Mine, in Zimbabwe.

The solar plant, which had been under construction since 2021, is expected to provide about 27% of Blanket's average daily electricity demand.

"I am delighted that the solar plant is connected to the Blanket grid and from today Blanket will start to receive some of its energy directly from solar,” said company chief executive Mark Learmonth.

"With 21% of Blanket's on-mine costs relating to energy usage, this solar plant is a very important project for the Company as it will improve the quality and security of Blanket's electricity supply and provide environmental benefits through cleaner energy.

He said the solar power will displace more expensive power from the grid and the diesel generators and is expected to reduce Caledonia's consolidated cost per ounce of gold produced by approximately $37.

“Diesel-generated electricity is expensive, subject to an unpredictable supply of diesel and creates an unfavourable environmental footprint,” said the miner.

Blanket currently receives its power from Zimbabwe's national electricity supplier, ZESA.



