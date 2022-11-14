Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
Kerala becomes the first state to introduce uniform gold price based on bank rate
Commenting on the development, MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, ''We are extremely happy to be a part of this momentous occasion. We would like to thank all members of the jewellery trade in Kerala for coming together and launching a standardized gold rate across the state to safeguard the interest of the consumers and bring in price transparency to the trade. At Malabar Gold and Diamonds, we have shown the way by launching uniform gold price across all our stores in the country with our 'One India One Gold Rate' policy. Being a top gold-consuming state in the country, Kerala can set the stage for a countrywide roll-out of uniform gold prices.''
MP Ahammed also demanded that the selling price of gold should be unified everywhere in the country. The gold rate should be uniform across the country based on bank rate. In Kerala, gold used to be sold at different prices on a particular day. Uniform gold price based on bank rate offers an opportunity to consumers to purchase gold at a reasonable and transparent price.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished