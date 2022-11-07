Power duty waived off for Surat lab-grown diamond industry

The lab-grown diamond industry in and around Surat is all set to get further momentum as the Gujarat government has decided to waive electricity duty on the production process of lab-grown diamonds.

At present, diamond units using high tension (HT) connections are paying 15% electricity duty and in the case of low tension (LT) connections the duty is 10%, as per media reports.

Dinesh Navadia, former chairman of GJEPC, Gujarat region said, “The main cost of the lab-grown diamond manufacturing process is electricity which accounts for almost 70% of the spending. The decision of abolishing electricity duty will enhance competitiveness of Surat-based lab-grown diamond manufacturers in the international market, especially against their Chinese counterparts.”

Over the past couple of years, the number of lab-grown diamond machines has increased exponentially in Surat from a minuscule 20 to 25 to over 1,000. Bigger units of traditional mined-diamond cutting and polishing have also started making lab-grown diamonds due to increasing exports demand.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





