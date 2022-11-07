Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
Yesterday
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
Power duty waived off for Surat lab-grown diamond industry
At present, diamond units using high tension (HT) connections are paying 15% electricity duty and in the case of low tension (LT) connections the duty is 10%, as per media reports.
Dinesh Navadia, former chairman of GJEPC, Gujarat region said, “The main cost of the lab-grown diamond manufacturing process is electricity which accounts for almost 70% of the spending. The decision of abolishing electricity duty will enhance competitiveness of Surat-based lab-grown diamond manufacturers in the international market, especially against their Chinese counterparts.”
Over the past couple of years, the number of lab-grown diamond machines has increased exponentially in Surat from a minuscule 20 to 25 to over 1,000. Bigger units of traditional mined-diamond cutting and polishing have also started making lab-grown diamonds due to increasing exports demand.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished