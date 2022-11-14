Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
Gembridge sees record Q3 sales
The jump in transactions coincides with a sharp increase in the number of listings.
In September, Gembridge sold a large number of rare and beautiful gemstones at several price points, some in excess of US$60,000. Rubies, emeralds, sapphires, fancy colored sapphires and spinels were the most popular stones to be transacted.
Jean Jureidini, Gembridge’s Commercial Director, said, “Q3 was a record quarter for Gembridge for sales and listings. We saw the quality and variety of our catalogue surge at very competitive prices. Buyers reacted strongly to what was on offer.”
Larry Schaffer, Regional Sales Director, Americas, said, “North American and Asian sellers led the sales growth for Gembridge in Q3 with buyers in the Middle East and Europe driving the demand.”
Gembridge CEO Nick Marrett added, “Our commercial success is a result of new tools and improved usability combined with the personal touch of our regional teams located in the major buying and selling markets of the world.”
The launch of Gembridge’s “Multiple Upload Tool,” which enables wholesalers to upload up to 10,000 listings at a time, has led to a surge in gemstone and jewelry uploads. This has enabled Gembridge to sign up new leading wholesalers in the United States, Europe and Asia, further boosting the quality and competitiveness of its inventory, gembridge.com.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished