Gembridge sees record Q3 sales

Digital marketplace Gembridge posted its highest ever sales in the third quarter of 2022, and boosted its listings of high-quality gemstones and jewelry.

The jump in transactions coincides with a sharp increase in the number of listings.

In September, Gembridge sold a large number of rare and beautiful gemstones at several price points, some in excess of US$60,000. Rubies, emeralds, sapphires, fancy colored sapphires and spinels were the most popular stones to be transacted.

Jean Jureidini, Gembridge’s Commercial Director, said, “Q3 was a record quarter for Gembridge for sales and listings. We saw the quality and variety of our catalogue surge at very competitive prices. Buyers reacted strongly to what was on offer.”

Larry Schaffer, Regional Sales Director, Americas, said, “North American and Asian sellers led the sales growth for Gembridge in Q3 with buyers in the Middle East and Europe driving the demand.”

Gembridge CEO Nick Marrett added, “Our commercial success is a result of new tools and improved usability combined with the personal touch of our regional teams located in the major buying and selling markets of the world.”

The launch of Gembridge’s “Multiple Upload Tool,” which enables wholesalers to upload up to 10,000 listings at a time, has led to a surge in gemstone and jewelry uploads. This has enabled Gembridge to sign up new leading wholesalers in the United States, Europe and Asia, further boosting the quality and competitiveness of its inventory, gembridge.com.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished









