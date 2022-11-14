Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
14 november 2022
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
Christie’s London jewels auctions now open for bidding - November 2022
The auction begins with a private collection of Art Deco brooches, one of which was purchased from Chaumet in December 1924 by the 1st Viscountess of Cowdray (estimate: £12,000-15,000).
Further highlights of the auction include a Cartier Art Deco nephrite and diamond vanity case timepiece, formerly in the collection of Gloria Guinness having been gifted by her husband Loel Guinness (estimate: £15,000-20,000).
The sale will be held online from the 11 to 25 November, with viewing at Christie’s King Street from the 17 to 24 November.
Further Jewellery highlights this season include a selection of jewels from The Collection of Lord & Lady Weinstock, which will be sold at Christie’s London on 22 November. Crowning the selection of Lady Weinstock’s jewellery is a superb diamond necklace, circa 1965, (estimate: £70,000–90,000), alongside a fine 19th century diamond tiara (estimate £60,000–80,000).
These are offered alongside a wide range of jewels including a number of highly desirable pieces by Van Cleef & Arpels, with viewing at Christie’s King Street from the 17 to 22 November.
