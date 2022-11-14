Christie’s London jewels auctions now open for bidding - November 2022

Christie’s Jewels Online: The London Edit, open for bidding until 25 November, offers a selection of fine antique and contemporary jewellery, including an impressive private collection of modern jewels with signed pieces by Graff, Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier, as well as a signature 1970s necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels (estimate: £150,000-250,000), and a fine sapphire and diamond bracelet (estimate: £150,000-200,000).

The auction begins with a private collection of Art Deco brooches, one of which was purchased from Chaumet in December 1924 by the 1st Viscountess of Cowdray (estimate: £12,000-15,000).

Further highlights of the auction include a Cartier Art Deco nephrite and diamond vanity case timepiece, formerly in the collection of Gloria Guinness having been gifted by her husband Loel Guinness (estimate: £15,000-20,000).

The sale will be held online from the 11 to 25 November, with viewing at Christie’s King Street from the 17 to 24 November.

Further Jewellery highlights this season include a selection of jewels from The Collection of Lord & Lady Weinstock, which will be sold at Christie’s London on 22 November. Crowning the selection of Lady Weinstock’s jewellery is a superb diamond necklace, circa 1965, (estimate: £70,000–90,000), alongside a fine 19th century diamond tiara (estimate £60,000–80,000).

These are offered alongside a wide range of jewels including a number of highly desirable pieces by Van Cleef & Arpels, with viewing at Christie’s King Street from the 17 to 22 November.



