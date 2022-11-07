Richemont announces strong performance for the six-month period ended 30 September 2022

In the first six months of the financial year, Richemont reported another set of strong results.

Sales from continuing operations increased by 24% to € 9.7 billion and operating profit from continuing operations by 26% to € 2.7 billion.

Compared to the prior-year period, double-digit sales increases were recorded, at actual exchange rates, across all business areas, channels and regions excluding Asia Pacific where sales grew by 3%. Growth was led by the retail channel which, together with the online channel, contributed 73% of Group sales.

With a 24% sales growth overall and higher sales in all regions and distribution channels, Jewellery Maisons, Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, reaffirmed their leading position.

Richemont’s operating profit from continuing operations increased by 26%.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





