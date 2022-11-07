Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
Richemont announces strong performance for the six-month period ended 30 September 2022
Sales from continuing operations increased by 24% to € 9.7 billion and operating profit from continuing operations by 26% to € 2.7 billion.
Compared to the prior-year period, double-digit sales increases were recorded, at actual exchange rates, across all business areas, channels and regions excluding Asia Pacific where sales grew by 3%. Growth was led by the retail channel which, together with the online channel, contributed 73% of Group sales.
With a 24% sales growth overall and higher sales in all regions and distribution channels, Jewellery Maisons, Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, reaffirmed their leading position.
Richemont’s operating profit from continuing operations increased by 26%.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished