SUNLIGHT online sales increased by 43% in Q3 2022

The No. 1 jewelry chain in Russia - SUNLIGHT recorded a 43% increase in online sales in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Online sales showed record growth and grew by 43% to almost 5 billion rubles, becoming a key driver of the company's growth. The share of the online channel in the company's total revenue was 35%.

At the same time, more than 85% of online orders are placed in the SUNLIGHT mobile application, which is the most visited jewelry application in the world. The total number of jewelry purchased online in the third quarter exceeded 1.1 million pieces, which is more than 20% more than the same period last year. The largest volume of sales was noted in the category "gold jewelry with diamonds".

At the moment, the network has 500 retail outlets in 209 cities from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





