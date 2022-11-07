Mountain Province Diamonds announced 3Q 2022 results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. released its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

According to the company, revenue from 805,000 carats sold at $110.1 million (US$83.3 million) at an average realised price of $137 per carat (US$104) compared to $94.2 million from 1,027,000 carats sold in Q3 2021 (US$74.1 million) at an average realized price of $92 per carat (US$72).

1,452,000 carats recovered at an average grade of 1.78 carats per tonne, a 15% increase relative to Q2 2022 and a 7% decrease compared to the 1,562,000 carats recovered at 1.88 carats per tonne in Q3 2021 (Q2 2022: 1,261,000 carats recovered).



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



