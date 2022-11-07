Jewelry collection for the 170th anniversary of Vladimir Shukhov

Image credit: Kierge

This year marked the 100th anniversary of the famous tower of Vladimir Shukhov, who was a brilliant Russian engineer, architect, inventor and scientist. Next year, the country will celebrate the 170th anniversary of Shukhov himself.Because of the anniversaries, the Kierge Jewelry House created the Inspiration of a Genius Collection, consisting of the following sets: Shukhov's Bridges and To the 100th Anniversary of the Shukhov Tower.Acquaintance with Leonid Stern, President of the International Shukhov Foundation, and his enthusiasm inspired the jewelers to embody the idea and image of the radio tower at Shabolovka Street in Moscow, which in the early 1920s of the last century became a symbol of the Soviet avant-garde, the rise of engineering and technical progress. The design of the collection was created by graduates of art universities, and the jewelry pieces were created by Kierge jewelers.The collection was first presented at the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Shukhov Tower. All products were successfully sold out almost immediately. But the collection will continue to develop.Now the company together with the International Shukhov Foundation plans to organize an All-Russian competition among jewelry companies on the theme of various designs of Russian engineers. This topic is gaining support not only among jewelers, but also among business people and manufactures in Russia. Now, when the imports phase-out is underway in the country, the idea to raise the prestige of domestic inventors and engineers, evaluate their contribution and use their outstanding achievements, including in the jewelry business, looks relevant and resonates.