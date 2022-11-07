Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
Yesterday
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
Jewelry collection for the 170th anniversary of Vladimir Shukhov
Image credit: Kierge
This year marked the 100th anniversary of the famous tower of Vladimir Shukhov, who was a brilliant Russian engineer, architect, inventor and scientist. Next year, the country will celebrate the 170th anniversary of Shukhov himself.
Because of the anniversaries, the Kierge Jewelry House created the Inspiration of a Genius Collection, consisting of the following sets: Shukhov's Bridges and To the 100th Anniversary of the Shukhov Tower.
Acquaintance with Leonid Stern, President of the International Shukhov Foundation, and his enthusiasm inspired the jewelers to embody the idea and image of the radio tower at Shabolovka Street in Moscow, which in the early 1920s of the last century became a symbol of the Soviet avant-garde, the rise of engineering and technical progress. The design of the collection was created by graduates of art universities, and the jewelry pieces were created by Kierge jewelers.
The collection was first presented at the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Shukhov Tower. All products were successfully sold out almost immediately. But the collection will continue to develop.
Now the company together with the International Shukhov Foundation plans to organize an All-Russian competition among jewelry companies on the theme of various designs of Russian engineers. This topic is gaining support not only among jewelers, but also among business people and manufactures in Russia. Now, when the imports phase-out is underway in the country, the idea to raise the prestige of domestic inventors and engineers, evaluate their contribution and use their outstanding achievements, including in the jewelry business, looks relevant and resonates.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished