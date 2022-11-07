Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
Yesterday
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
Average price for Q3 Letšeng tenders exceed $2 000/ct - Gem Diamonds
“It is pleasing to see that the average price achieved for the Letšeng tenders for [the third quarter of] 2022 exceeded $2000 per carat, notwithstanding the current downturn in the global economy,” said company chief executive Clifford Elphick.
The diamond miner said the highest price achieved in the period was $79 543 per carat for a 10.07 carat pink diamond.
It sold 10 diamonds for more than $1 million each, generating revenue of $25.1 million during the period.
Four diamonds greater than 100 carats were sold during the period, generating revenue of $15.6 million.
Meanwhile, Gem produced 25 018 carats in the third quarter, resulting in 80 174 carats recovered for the year to date.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished