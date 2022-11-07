Average price for Q3 Letšeng tenders exceed $2 000/ct - Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds generated $56.6 million in revenue during the third quarter of the year, achieving an average price of $2 028 per carat compared to $1 589 per carat a year earlier.

“It is pleasing to see that the average price achieved for the Letšeng tenders for [the third quarter of] 2022 exceeded $2000 per carat, notwithstanding the current downturn in the global economy,” said company chief executive Clifford Elphick.

The diamond miner said the highest price achieved in the period was $79 543 per carat for a 10.07 carat pink diamond.

It sold 10 diamonds for more than $1 million each, generating revenue of $25.1 million during the period.

Four diamonds greater than 100 carats were sold during the period, generating revenue of $15.6 million.

Meanwhile, Gem produced 25 018 carats in the third quarter, resulting in 80 174 carats recovered for the year to date.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





