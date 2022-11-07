Williamson production to remain suspended for up to three months – Petra

Today News

Petra Diamonds says a preliminary estimate suggests that production at its 75%-owned Williamson diamond mine in Tanzania will be temporarily suspended for up to three months until a new tailings storage facility (TSF) is commissioned.

The maintenance planned will be brought forward along with accelerated waste stripping to minimise the overall or medium-term impact of the lost production.

“Detailed planning is underway to bring a new TSF into operation, which was already under construction at the time of the incident and which requires construction of a new wall on the boundary of the failed TSF,” it said.

Petra said the main portion of the tailings have been contained by the New Alamasi water dam, which sits within the mine lease area to the north east of the TSF.

A portion of the tailings flowed around the dam into a tributary to the north of the New Alamasi water dam.

The company did not record any fatalities or serious injuries after the TSF wall breach and flooding event at the Williamson mine.

However, it said three injuries of a minor nature were reported and appropriate treatment was provided.

A total of 13 dwellings have been affected and the immediate priority of the emergency response teams has been to provide accommodation and humanitarian aid to those affected.

Petra said the cause of the breach is not yet confirmed and an investigation is underway comprising technical teams from Williamson Diamonds Limited (WDL) and Petra who are at the site.

The services of an independent external specialist have also been retained to assist in the investigation and who will provide a report to the Petra Board.

The Williamson incident follows the collapse of a mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State, which killed one person.

Petra recently said that the Willamson mine produced 100,750 carats in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to 14, 420 carats a year earlier.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





