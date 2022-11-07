Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry.
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones.
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of '2DOT4 Diamonds LLC', Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company.
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based 'Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading' has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years.
10 october 2022
Williamson production to remain suspended for up to three months – Petra
The maintenance planned will be brought forward along with accelerated waste stripping to minimise the overall or medium-term impact of the lost production.
“Detailed planning is underway to bring a new TSF into operation, which was already under construction at the time of the incident and which requires construction of a new wall on the boundary of the failed TSF,” it said.
Petra said the main portion of the tailings have been contained by the New Alamasi water dam, which sits within the mine lease area to the north east of the TSF.
A portion of the tailings flowed around the dam into a tributary to the north of the New Alamasi water dam.
The company did not record any fatalities or serious injuries after the TSF wall breach and flooding event at the Williamson mine.
However, it said three injuries of a minor nature were reported and appropriate treatment was provided.
A total of 13 dwellings have been affected and the immediate priority of the emergency response teams has been to provide accommodation and humanitarian aid to those affected.
Petra said the cause of the breach is not yet confirmed and an investigation is underway comprising technical teams from Williamson Diamonds Limited (WDL) and Petra who are at the site.
The services of an independent external specialist have also been retained to assist in the investigation and who will provide a report to the Petra Board.
The Williamson incident follows the collapse of a mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State, which killed one person.
Petra recently said that the Willamson mine produced 100,750 carats in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to 14, 420 carats a year earlier.
