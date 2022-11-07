Exclusive
The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
China’s wholesale gold demand dips due to seasonality and COVID disruptions in October
The analyst notes that the monthly average local gold price premium remained elevated. Robust gold demand has been driving up the local gold premium recently. And as October kicks off the traditional peak season for gold demand, optimistic expectations played a key role in pushing the month’s average premium up to $36/oz, on par with the record level of May 2013. The imbalance between local demand and supply had a measurable impact on the local gold price premium.
The local gold price premium, however, lost some momentum in mid-late October. This was likely due to concerns that recent COVID resurgences and potential lockdowns may dent China’s gold demand. And this was also reflected in weaker-than-usual October gold withdrawals from the SGE.
SGE gold withdrawals totalled 98t in October, an 81t decline m-o-m and a reflection of seasonal patterns. Manufacturers actively replenish gold in September ahead of the traditional peak gold consumption season, and this usually leads to lower wholesale gold demand in October.
China’s economy during October also tumbled as COVID disruptions hit.
Outflows from Chinese gold ETFs accelerated, losing 6t in October. Total holdings stood at 52t by the end of the month, the lowest since March 2020. The AUM in Chinese gold ETFs has exhibited a strong negative correlation with the local gold price – the tactical approach of local investors to “buy low and sell high” may be a key driver.
Gold imports remained elevated in September.
COVID-related uncertainty will remain a key risk factor to China’s gold demand during Q4. This uncertainty was apparent in the uneven gold consumption across different cities during the National Day holiday and has led to the lower wholesale gold demand and weaker economic growth we have seen during October.
