Nornickel introduces automated remote-controlled drilling at Norilsk mines

Today News

“The system supports real-time video surveillance, making it possible to manage the drilling process from above the ground. Data from the sensors on the self-propelled rig are displayed on the dashboard for the operator to monitor the equipment as it goes about its work,” said Sviatoslav Mashkov, Head of Mining Analytics and Coordination Office, Polar Division, Nornickel.

Before starting automated drilling in remote-controlled mode, one needs to position the self-propelled rig and upload an electronic drilling pattern created as a part of the other engineering design documentation for the selected stope.

The pattern can be uploaded to the rig either from a flash drive or via a remote control console.

Once a well is drilled, the rig operator saves the relevant data on a flash drive. Remote-controlled drilling implies that such data are transferred wirelessly from the operator’s desk on the ground surface.

The Company started introducing the automated drilling technology at Polar Division’s mines in November 2021, and this process is still ongoing. In addition to procuring automated drilling rigs, Nornickel has installed remote control consoles that display images of performed work on the monitors. Moreover, the Company has rolled out a wireless network and introduced a system to develop electronic drilling patterns.

Automation eliminates the need to stop drilling during shift changes, as the rig can continue running with no personnel in the underground mine. This will help increase the volume of drilled and ready-for-extraction reserves, while also improving drilling safety.

“The automated system ensures maximum safety for the operator of the drilling rig. There is no need for employees to stay in the mine workings all the time during the drilling, which will prevent injuries and adverse industrial impacts on employee health,” said Sergey Shilenko, Deputy Director for Occupational Health and Safety, Polar Division, Nornickel.

In 2021–2022, four self-propelled rigs deployed in the mines of Polar Division were equipped with the system for automated remote-controlled drilling. The new technology is up and running at Skalisty, Komsomolsky, Taimyrsky and Oktyabrsky Mines. There are also plans to implement it at Mayak Mine.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





