The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College...
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
Nornickel introduces automated remote-controlled drilling at Norilsk mines
Before starting automated drilling in remote-controlled mode, one needs to position the self-propelled rig and upload an electronic drilling pattern created as a part of the other engineering design documentation for the selected stope.
The pattern can be uploaded to the rig either from a flash drive or via a remote control console.
Once a well is drilled, the rig operator saves the relevant data on a flash drive. Remote-controlled drilling implies that such data are transferred wirelessly from the operator’s desk on the ground surface.
The Company started introducing the automated drilling technology at Polar Division’s mines in November 2021, and this process is still ongoing. In addition to procuring automated drilling rigs, Nornickel has installed remote control consoles that display images of performed work on the monitors. Moreover, the Company has rolled out a wireless network and introduced a system to develop electronic drilling patterns.
Automation eliminates the need to stop drilling during shift changes, as the rig can continue running with no personnel in the underground mine. This will help increase the volume of drilled and ready-for-extraction reserves, while also improving drilling safety.
“The automated system ensures maximum safety for the operator of the drilling rig. There is no need for employees to stay in the mine workings all the time during the drilling, which will prevent injuries and adverse industrial impacts on employee health,” said Sergey Shilenko, Deputy Director for Occupational Health and Safety, Polar Division, Nornickel.
In 2021–2022, four self-propelled rigs deployed in the mines of Polar Division were equipped with the system for automated remote-controlled drilling. The new technology is up and running at Skalisty, Komsomolsky, Taimyrsky and Oktyabrsky Mines. There are also plans to implement it at Mayak Mine.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished