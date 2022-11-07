Exclusive
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
10th Annual Dubai Precious Metals Conference to explore impact of trade, tech and regulations on the industry
This year’s edition will bring together a plethora of speakers and participants from industry, government, regulators, policymakers, traders, exchanges, academia and other stakeholders from across the globe to discuss the most critical challenges and opportunities facing the precious metals industry today as per a press release from DMCC.
From the impact of technology, geopolitics and international trade agreements, through to the increasing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, DPMC 2022 will explore how the gold and precious metals industry can best position itself to capitalise on emerging opportunities.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “This year’s Dubai Precious Metals Conference is taking place against a backdrop of a shifting trade landscape and rising interest rates which are having a profound impact on precious metals markets. The UAE is playing a critical role for global industry through reform and mainstreaming supply lines, with the recent adoption of the UAE Good Delivery Standard and support for the artisanal gold mining sector – particularly in Africa. As we mark the 10th edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference, DMCC is looking forward to welcoming the world’s leading experts from around the world to Dubai, to share ideas and discuss ways to make global precious metals markets more transparent, efficient and liquid.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished