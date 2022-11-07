10th Annual Dubai Precious Metals Conference to explore impact of trade, tech and regulations on the industry

DMCC has announced that the 10th edition of the annual Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC) will be held on 22 November 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.

This year’s edition will bring together a plethora of speakers and participants from industry, government, regulators, policymakers, traders, exchanges, academia and other stakeholders from across the globe to discuss the most critical challenges and opportunities facing the precious metals industry today as per a press release from DMCC.

From the impact of technology, geopolitics and international trade agreements, through to the increasing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, DPMC 2022 will explore how the gold and precious metals industry can best position itself to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “This year’s Dubai Precious Metals Conference is taking place against a backdrop of a shifting trade landscape and rising interest rates which are having a profound impact on precious metals markets. The UAE is playing a critical role for global industry through reform and mainstreaming supply lines, with the recent adoption of the UAE Good Delivery Standard and support for the artisanal gold mining sector – particularly in Africa. As we mark the 10th edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference, DMCC is looking forward to welcoming the world’s leading experts from around the world to Dubai, to share ideas and discuss ways to make global precious metals markets more transparent, efficient and liquid.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





