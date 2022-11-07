Exclusive
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
Northam Platinum mulls acquisition of remaining RBPlat shares
It currently controls a 34.52% stake in RBPlat and, together with call options and a right of first refusal secured with the RBH group, may increase its shareholding in RBPlat to 37.8%.
The offer is a premium of about 15% to the November 8 offer by Impala Platinum (Implats), which has been steadily increasing its interest in RBPlat.
Implats recently increased its shareholding in RBPlat to 40.66%.
Northam chief executive Paul Dunne said the offer is aligned with the company’s growth strategy and presents a unique opportunity to acquire a controlling interest in a scarce, high-quality ore body with established and well-capitalised infrastructure.
“We are confident in the rationale for all stakeholders in Northam and RBPlat, as well as the value unlock and value creation opportunities underpinned by the inherent value and growth potential embedded within RBPlat’s attractive asset base,” he said.
“Since acquiring our initial shareholding in RBPlat, our balance sheet, liquidity position and credit outlook have strengthened significantly, enabling Northam to present an offer construct to RBPlat shareholders with a compelling cash consideration and an attractive premium, whilst limiting the number of Northam shares to be issued.”
The offer is conditional upon Northam obtaining a 50% + 1 shareholding in RBPlat, excluding treasury shares, but including its existing RBPlat shareholding, call option shares and any other RBPlat shares it acquired outside of the offer.
If Northam obtains a controlling interest in RBPlat, the latter’s employees, together with host and affected communities, will be granted significant participation in Northam’s 15-year extended broad-based black economic empowerment transaction which received much support from Northam shareholders in 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished