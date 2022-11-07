Northam Platinum mulls acquisition of remaining RBPlat shares

Northam Platinum is planning to acquire all remaining shares in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) at R172.70 a share.

It currently controls a 34.52% stake in RBPlat and, together with call options and a right of first refusal secured with the RBH group, may increase its shareholding in RBPlat to 37.8%.

The offer is a premium of about 15% to the November 8 offer by Impala Platinum (Implats), which has been steadily increasing its interest in RBPlat.

Implats recently increased its shareholding in RBPlat to 40.66%.

Northam chief executive Paul Dunne said the offer is aligned with the company’s growth strategy and presents a unique opportunity to acquire a controlling interest in a scarce, high-quality ore body with established and well-capitalised infrastructure.

“We are confident in the rationale for all stakeholders in Northam and RBPlat, as well as the value unlock and value creation opportunities underpinned by the inherent value and growth potential embedded within RBPlat’s attractive asset base,” he said.

“Since acquiring our initial shareholding in RBPlat, our balance sheet, liquidity position and credit outlook have strengthened significantly, enabling Northam to present an offer construct to RBPlat shareholders with a compelling cash consideration and an attractive premium, whilst limiting the number of Northam shares to be issued.”

The offer is conditional upon Northam obtaining a 50% + 1 shareholding in RBPlat, excluding treasury shares, but including its existing RBPlat shareholding, call option shares and any other RBPlat shares it acquired outside of the offer.

If Northam obtains a controlling interest in RBPlat, the latter’s employees, together with host and affected communities, will be granted significant participation in Northam’s 15-year extended broad-based black economic empowerment transaction which received much support from Northam shareholders in 2021.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





