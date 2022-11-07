Iamgold revises 2022 production guidance upwards

Dual-listed Iamgold produced 184 000 ounces (oz) in the third quarter from three of its operations compared to 153 000 oz, a year earlier.

Of the three operations, its 90%-owned Essakane Mine in Burkina Faso delivered strong results and achieved attributable gold production of 115,000 ounces in the third quarter, higher by 8,000 ounces or 7% compared to the prior quarter.

Rosebel in Suriname achieved attributable gold production in the third quarter of 50,000 oz, while its wholly-owned Westwood mine in Canada produced 19,000 oz.

Iamgold’s year-to-date output was 528 000oz compared to 448 000, in the same period last year.

It revised its production guidance to between 650 000 oz and 705 000 oz from the previous guidance range of 640 000 oz to 750 000 oz.

Meanwhile, the miner posted revenue of $343.3-million compared with $294.1-million a year earlier.

However, its net loss jumped to $108.3-million from $94.1-million.

It also recorded an adjusted net loss of $13.7-million in the third quarter compared with a profit of $6.1-million, a year earlier.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





