The success of TAGS over the past 5 years has encouraged many large tender houses to establish regular and sizeable tender operations in Dubai
Mike Aggett is an experienced Private Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the mining and metals industry. Skilled in Luxury Goods, Business Planning, Sales, Gemology, and Jewelry, Mike is a professional who graduated from Dover College
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of '2DOT4 Diamonds LLC', Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based 'Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading' has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the
10 october 2022
Iamgold revises 2022 production guidance upwards
Of the three operations, its 90%-owned Essakane Mine in Burkina Faso delivered strong results and achieved attributable gold production of 115,000 ounces in the third quarter, higher by 8,000 ounces or 7% compared to the prior quarter.
Rosebel in Suriname achieved attributable gold production in the third quarter of 50,000 oz, while its wholly-owned Westwood mine in Canada produced 19,000 oz.
Iamgold’s year-to-date output was 528 000oz compared to 448 000, in the same period last year.
It revised its production guidance to between 650 000 oz and 705 000 oz from the previous guidance range of 640 000 oz to 750 000 oz.
Meanwhile, the miner posted revenue of $343.3-million compared with $294.1-million a year earlier.
However, its net loss jumped to $108.3-million from $94.1-million.
It also recorded an adjusted net loss of $13.7-million in the third quarter compared with a profit of $6.1-million, a year earlier.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished