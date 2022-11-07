Exclusive
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
New record HPHT diamond sample
The world's largest white diamond "Champion" is cut from a diamond grown by the HPHT method by the Russian company Advanced Synthetic Research Center and certified by the Gemological Laboratory of the Moscow State University.
The 16.04 carat gemstone was produced at the plant located in Sestroretsk city from an uncut diamond weighing 50.39 carats (20.79 x 19.10 mm) of the correct shape. Today it is the largest and cleanest lab-grown HPHT diamond in the world.
Eduard Gorodetsky, General Director of the Research Center, noted that the diamond grew for a little more than 400 hours (17 days) and the company's technologists are working on growing larger stones.
The Champion diamond refers to type IIa, which means the absence of nitrogen in the crystal lattice of the stone. This type of diamond is extremely rare in nature. Type II natural diamonds contain an extremely low amount of nitrogen, are the rarest and most expensive (less than 2% of all diamonds with similar characteristics) are considered an investment vehicle. Their special property is excellent optical purity and thermal conductivity.
The Champion diamond presented for analysis has a clarity of VS1, color D (the first color in the classification of diamonds) and an impeccable quality cushion cut (the diamond was cut by JSC Melvis in Moscow). After a detailed scientific analysis, the laboratory confirmed that the stone was not subjected to post-growth processing and belongs to the category of pure HPHT diamond.
Advanced Synthetic Research Center is a Russian high-tech, innovative company, manufacturer of superhard materials for the electronic, mining, medical and jewelry industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is based on the territory of JSC "Sestroretsk Tool Plant" - "Voskov Technopark".
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished