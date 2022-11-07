New record HPHT diamond sample

The largest and purest diamond in the world weighing 16.04 carats was synthesized in Russia.

The world's largest white diamond "Champion" is cut from a diamond grown by the HPHT method by the Russian company Advanced Synthetic Research Center and certified by the Gemological Laboratory of the Moscow State University.

The 16.04 carat gemstone was produced at the plant located in Sestroretsk city from an uncut diamond weighing 50.39 carats (20.79 x 19.10 mm) of the correct shape. Today it is the largest and cleanest lab-grown HPHT diamond in the world.

Eduard Gorodetsky, General Director of the Research Center, noted that the diamond grew for a little more than 400 hours (17 days) and the company's technologists are working on growing larger stones.

The Champion diamond refers to type IIa, which means the absence of nitrogen in the crystal lattice of the stone. This type of diamond is extremely rare in nature. Type II natural diamonds contain an extremely low amount of nitrogen, are the rarest and most expensive (less than 2% of all diamonds with similar characteristics) are considered an investment vehicle. Their special property is excellent optical purity and thermal conductivity.

The Champion diamond presented for analysis has a clarity of VS1, color D (the first color in the classification of diamonds) and an impeccable quality cushion cut (the diamond was cut by JSC Melvis in Moscow). After a detailed scientific analysis, the laboratory confirmed that the stone was not subjected to post-growth processing and belongs to the category of pure HPHT diamond.

Advanced Synthetic Research Center is a Russian high-tech, innovative company, manufacturer of superhard materials for the electronic, mining, medical and jewelry industries. The company was founded in 2019 by a group of engineers and is based on the territory of JSC "Sestroretsk Tool Plant" - "Voskov Technopark".



Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished





