Mandatory labeling of jewelry in Russia to begin in 2024

The deadline for mandatory application of physical marking on jewelry made of precious metals and precious stones in Russia has been postponed from March 2023 to March 2024.

That resolution was signed by the Government of the Russian Federation. It is about applying a special barcode to the metal part of the decoration next to the stamp.

Exceptions are products declared as leftovers, as well as imported into the territory of Russia from states outside the Eurasian Economic Union. The deadline for mandatory physical marking on them is shifted from March 2024 to September 2024.

The decision to extend the deadline was made on the basis of consensus with the business community, taking into account the arguments presented by the participants of the precious metals and precious stones market, as well as the analysis of the state of the Russian jewelry industry conducted by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.

"This is done to support the jewelry industry in the transition from a simplified and patent taxation system to a common system, as well as to reduce the financial costs of market participants in precious metals and precious stones," commented Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev.

Labeling will also protect buyers from fakes and increase consumer confidence in the jewelry industry.

The government's decision provides for the extension of the deadline for entering into the state integrated information system in the field of control over the turnover of precious metals, precious stones and products from them updated information on the remains of precious metals, precious stones, jewelry and other products for legal entities and individual entrepreneurs until March 2023.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





