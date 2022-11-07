Exclusive
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
Mandatory labeling of jewelry in Russia to begin in 2024
That resolution was signed by the Government of the Russian Federation. It is about applying a special barcode to the metal part of the decoration next to the stamp.
Exceptions are products declared as leftovers, as well as imported into the territory of Russia from states outside the Eurasian Economic Union. The deadline for mandatory physical marking on them is shifted from March 2024 to September 2024.
The decision to extend the deadline was made on the basis of consensus with the business community, taking into account the arguments presented by the participants of the precious metals and precious stones market, as well as the analysis of the state of the Russian jewelry industry conducted by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.
"This is done to support the jewelry industry in the transition from a simplified and patent taxation system to a common system, as well as to reduce the financial costs of market participants in precious metals and precious stones," commented Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev.
Labeling will also protect buyers from fakes and increase consumer confidence in the jewelry industry.
The government's decision provides for the extension of the deadline for entering into the state integrated information system in the field of control over the turnover of precious metals, precious stones and products from them updated information on the remains of precious metals, precious stones, jewelry and other products for legal entities and individual entrepreneurs until March 2023.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished