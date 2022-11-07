Exclusive
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
TAGS presents around $23mn South African production to over 120 companies in Nov 2022
According to the report, hopes that China would show signs of improvement have not been forthcoming as it persists with its pandemic policies, causing great concern amongst the midstream players. Supplies of Russian rough, which as it is understood had been finding their way onto the markets, despite severe restrictions, have now all but ceased. This in part explains why the prices of smaller-sized rough have remained relatively firm, while 3 grainers and larger sizes have seen a greater level of correction over the past few months.
Manufacturers refrained from buying rough in the lead-up to Diwali, which also supports the current demand for smaller sizes and cheaper qualities which are required for the factories that will be reopening now.
This factory-driven demand will likely remain in hopes of good Thanksgiving, and seasonal sales.
In the midstream, Indian manufacturers face further challenges, of high levels of polished stocks, reported to be between 4 and 5 months, coupled with reduced liquidity and high-interest rates.
TAGS presented around $23m of Southern African production to over 120 companies from all the leading centres. Due to the more commercial ranges of goods shown this month, across a full range of sizes, it was successful in selling a higher proportion of goods than in September. Selling prices were reportedly in line with last month, and TAGS did not see any further decline in price in the + 3gr ranges, smaller sizes maintained their price, and there was a marginal increase in cheaper ranges and Brown goods.
TAGS’ next tender event will take place from the 7th to the 13th of December at the Dubai Diamond Exchange.
