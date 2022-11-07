WGC Report: Climate change adaptation and resilience strategies for the gold mining industry

Today News

The ‘Gold and climate change: Adaptation and resilience’ report from the World Gold Council identifies the key physical climate-related vulnerabilities of the gold mining industry and outlines a range of adaptation strategies to support the industry in managing the associated risks.

The analysis, conducted in collaboration with climate risk and community design specialists at Stantec, summarises the climate change hazards likely to impact gold mining at local and regional levels; and describes current industry response to these impacts, while also suggesting how those responses might be enhanced.

Gold mines are often located in remote and diverse geographic locations and can have a strategic and pivotal role in local economies. Many communities may be indirectly dependent on a robust and stable gold mining industry for the provision of key capacities, infrastructure, and growth and development opportunities. By creating sustainable mining operations in the face of climate hazards, the industry can enable greater resilience at the mine site and beyond, potentially reducing the negative economic and social implications for all stakeholders.

John Mulligan, Climate Change Lead at The World Gold Council said: “Our latest research, which complements our previous analysis of the impacts of transition risks on the gold sector, indicates that the gold mining industry has demonstrated substantial awareness of the challenges imposed by physical climate impacts, and has made significant steps to introduce greater resilience at mine sites and in local communities.

“However, these steps will need to accelerate as our collective understanding of climate impacts continues to develop at a rapid rate. Our findings emphasise the opportunity for the sector to share knowledge, identify convergent and consistent methodologies, and define innovative adaptive solutions. Building on the substantial foundations identified in the report, the gold mining sector is ready to extend its capacity for greater future climate resilience,” he added.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





