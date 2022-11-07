Zim boosts gold output

Zimbabwe’s gold output rose 34,1% in the first 10 months of the year to 29,5 tonnes as operations normalise following two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Newsday reports, citing figures from Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR), that the southern African county is now 5,5 tonnes away from meeting its target of 35 tonnes for the current year.

The miners delivered an average of 2,9 tonnes a month compared to 1,3 tonnes over the same period in 2021.

The bulk of the gold was delivered in the third quarter at 9,7 tonnes followed by 8,2 tonnes in the second quarter.

Gold producers are allowed to keep 60% of their sales in foreign currency, with the balance being converted into Zimbabwe dollars.

However, Harare allowed miners last year to keep up to 80% of their gold sales proceeds in foreign currency subject to an increase in production.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





