The 1st stage of the auction of natural diamonds for small and medium-sized enterprises held in Yakutsk

The display of jewelry diamonds weighing from 2 to 10 carats as part of an auction for Russian small and medium-sized enterprises ended on November 8 in Yakutsk.

The second stage is the show in Moscow, then the winner of the auction will be determined for each diamond presented, yakutia.info reports.

Diamonds from deposits located on the territory of Mirninsky and Nyurbinsky uluses, in the amount of 176 pieces, were put up for auction. The total amount of stones presented at the auction exceeds $3 million.

6 cutting enterprises specializing in the processing of natural diamonds took part in the screenings.

This is the second auction of ALROSA this year, when large diamonds are presented each in a separate box, which makes them more accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises of the cutting industry of the republic.

The first auction was held in July, according to its results, several boxes were won by the Yakut enterprise. More enterprises of the republic participated. An important positive difference of the November event is its holding after the "reset" of VAT on the purchase of rough diamonds.

Recall that the jewelry companies can also apply for loans at a rate of 1% to 3% per annum through the Industrial Development Fund initiated by the Ministry of Industry and Geology of Yakutia.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







