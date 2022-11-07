Exclusive
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
The 1st stage of the auction of natural diamonds for small and medium-sized enterprises held in Yakutsk
The second stage is the show in Moscow, then the winner of the auction will be determined for each diamond presented, yakutia.info reports.
Diamonds from deposits located on the territory of Mirninsky and Nyurbinsky uluses, in the amount of 176 pieces, were put up for auction. The total amount of stones presented at the auction exceeds $3 million.
6 cutting enterprises specializing in the processing of natural diamonds took part in the screenings.
This is the second auction of ALROSA this year, when large diamonds are presented each in a separate box, which makes them more accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises of the cutting industry of the republic.
The first auction was held in July, according to its results, several boxes were won by the Yakut enterprise. More enterprises of the republic participated. An important positive difference of the November event is its holding after the "reset" of VAT on the purchase of rough diamonds.
Recall that the jewelry companies can also apply for loans at a rate of 1% to 3% per annum through the Industrial Development Fund initiated by the Ministry of Industry and Geology of Yakutia.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished