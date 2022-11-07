Exclusive
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
2022 US holiday sales estimated to grow amid concerns about inflation
The NRF announced its sales estimate for the period between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 on Nov. 3, noting that retail sales overall in the past two years since the height of the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns have been “steady,” especially among middle- to high-income shoppers.
However, lower-income households are feeling cash-strapped because of the rising inflation rates, and all consumers generally are feeling like they need to prioritize their spending, especially around the holiday season, says Matthew Shay, the NRF’s president and CEO.
Within the jewelry industry, brands including Diamond Nexus say they are hosting shopping events, marketing special deals and sales, as well as creating targeted communications with shoppers individually and across channels to gain consumer attention.
In its surveys, the NRF found consumers plan to spend an average of $832.84 on gifts and holiday items such as decorations and food, which is in line with the average for the last 10 years.
Last year’s holiday sales increased 13.5% over 2020, the NRF reported, and holiday retail sales have averaged growth of 4.9% over the past 10 years. The NRF also expects online and other non-store sales to increase between 10% and 12% during this holiday season.
One thing remains true this year that has been trending for a while now: Consumers are shopping earlier for the holidays, something retailers have noticed and are marketing to with earlier and earlier holiday-related sales and promotions.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished