Zimbabwe starts enforcing new mining royalty policy

Zimbabwe has started enforcing a new regulation that allows the state to collect mining royalties in both cash and minerals as it seeks to grow its reserves of precious metals.

"Royalties remitted to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority in respect of gold and those minerals specified shall be paid on the basis of 50% in kind," the government said in a notice.

It said the cash payments of the royalties would be 40% in Zimbabwean dollars and 10% in foreign currency.

Zimbabwe's royalty rates range between 5% for gold and platinum group metals and 10% for diamonds.

Reuters quoted the Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines as saying they are not worried about the new royalty policy as it does not lead to an increase in existing royalty rates.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote in a column in The Sunday Mail last month that Zimbabwe “cannot, run and manage finite resources profligately, without any regard for generations yet and sure to come".

Zimbabwe has the world’s third-largest reserves of platinum.

Platinum in the country is currently being produced by Impala Platinum and Anglo American Platinum, while diamonds are produced by Anjin, RZM Murowa and Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.

Gold mining companies include Caledonia, Rio Zim, Freda Rebecca and Metallon Corporation.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





