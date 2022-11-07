Exclusive
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
07 november 2022
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
Zimbabwe starts enforcing new mining royalty policy
"Royalties remitted to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority in respect of gold and those minerals specified shall be paid on the basis of 50% in kind," the government said in a notice.
It said the cash payments of the royalties would be 40% in Zimbabwean dollars and 10% in foreign currency.
Zimbabwe's royalty rates range between 5% for gold and platinum group metals and 10% for diamonds.
Reuters quoted the Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines as saying they are not worried about the new royalty policy as it does not lead to an increase in existing royalty rates.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote in a column in The Sunday Mail last month that Zimbabwe “cannot, run and manage finite resources profligately, without any regard for generations yet and sure to come".
Zimbabwe has the world’s third-largest reserves of platinum.
Platinum in the country is currently being produced by Impala Platinum and Anglo American Platinum, while diamonds are produced by Anjin, RZM Murowa and Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.
Gold mining companies include Caledonia, Rio Zim, Freda Rebecca and Metallon Corporation.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished