Tertiary identifies several copper soil anomalies at Zambia project

AIM-traded mineral exploration and development company, Tertiary Minerals says provisional results from its detailed soil sampling programme at the Jacks copper project in Zambia show defined multiple copper soil anomalies in different areas of the exploration licence.

Jacks is one of five projects in Zambia in which the company has an interest.

“We are delighted with the results obtained to date, which, although provisional, have defined multiple soil anomalies in favourable Lower Roan stratigraphy that are of the same order of magnitude as those reported to occur in the vicinity of ore-zones at past and currently operating mines elsewhere in the Copperbelt,” said company chief executive Patrick Cheetham.

The soil sampling programme was designed to follow up unresolved copper-in-soil anomalies defined during wide-spaced soil sampling by previous operators including Cyprus-Amax and First Quantum Minerals, as well as to guide follow-up drilling on the Jacks main prospect.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





