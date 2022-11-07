Botswana to host KP permanent secretariat

The Kimberley Process (KP), a multilateral tool for the prevention of conflict diamonds, unanimously elected Botswana to host its permanent secretariat.

The secretariat is scheduled to become operational by 2024, according to Reuters.

Botswana Diamond Hub coordinator Jacob Thamage, who handed over the rotational chairmanship of the KP to Zimbabwe, was quoted as saying that Austria dropped out of the bidding process, leaving the southern African country and China in the race.

The 85-nation body, which was established in 2003, convened a plenary meeting last week in Gaborone, Botswana.

The meeting chose UAE to deputise Zimbabwe next year.

Belarus also applied to become the 2024 KP vice chair, but its application will be considered in 2023.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





