Petra suspends operations at Williamson after wall breach at tailings storage facility

Petra Diamonds says the eastern wall of the tailings storage facility at its 75%-owned Williamson mine in Tanzania was breached, resulting in flooding away from the pit into certain areas outside of the mine lease area.

Petra said mine production has been suspended pending an investigation into the incident.

The miner said no injuries or fatalities have been confirmed.

Government and mine emergency response teams have been mobilised.

“Williamson’s management is working closely with local and regional authorities and Petra will provide further updates as information becomes available,” it said.

The Williamson incident follows the collapse of a mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State, which killed one person.

Petra recently said that the Willamson mine produced 100,750 carats in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 compared to 14, 420 carats, a year earlier.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





