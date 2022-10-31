Shanta Gold posts high-grade results at Kenyan gold project

East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer Shanta Gold has reported high-grade results at its West Kenya project.

Company chief executive Eric Zurrin said visible gold was identified across several of the intersections.

He said the company was set to provide a resource update before the year-end at the Isulu and Bushiangala deposits, as well as a mineral resource update for Ramula in January.

“With these announcements in the coming months, shareholders can expect to see a significant conversion of the Inferred resources to Indicated ounces, further de-risking the Mineral Resource Estimate and demonstrating the intrinsic value of the West Kenya Project,” said Zurrin.

“We remain extremely excited about the potential of the West Kenya Project, with its exceptionally high-grade resource marking it out from other gold global exploration projects. As the team finish 2022 by building out the resource and further de-risking the Project, we are confident that the market will start to realise the true value that West Kenya brings to the Shanta portfolio."



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





