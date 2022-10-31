Exclusive
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
Yesterday
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
Shanta Gold posts high-grade results at Kenyan gold project
Company chief executive Eric Zurrin said visible gold was identified across several of the intersections.
He said the company was set to provide a resource update before the year-end at the Isulu and Bushiangala deposits, as well as a mineral resource update for Ramula in January.
“With these announcements in the coming months, shareholders can expect to see a significant conversion of the Inferred resources to Indicated ounces, further de-risking the Mineral Resource Estimate and demonstrating the intrinsic value of the West Kenya Project,” said Zurrin.
“We remain extremely excited about the potential of the West Kenya Project, with its exceptionally high-grade resource marking it out from other gold global exploration projects. As the team finish 2022 by building out the resource and further de-risking the Project, we are confident that the market will start to realise the true value that West Kenya brings to the Shanta portfolio."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished