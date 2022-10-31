Exclusive
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
Yesterday
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
De Beers develops new diamond verification tool
The new instrument, part of the automated melee screening range, will enable automated and rapid verification of up to 3,600 diamonds per hour in the 0.001-carat to 0.0033-carat size range.
“We believe this new instrument will play an important role in continuing to enhance our comprehensive suite of leading-edge technology for screening of synthetic or laboratory-grown diamonds right down to the smallest sizes while making it easier and quicker for diamond businesses to assure product integrity,” said De Beers’ Ignite division head Sarandos Gouvelis.
The instrument had been in development for the past 18 months and it can be easily operated in-house with no specialist expertise required.
De Beers has developed screening and verification technology at its innovation, science, and technology hub in Maidenhead since the early 1990s.
To date, a total of 11 diamond screening and verification instruments have been developed by De Beers to accurately screen loose and mounted diamonds in jewellery, now with the ability to rapidly and automatically screen and verify the integrity of diamonds down to the smallest melee range.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished