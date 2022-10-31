De Beers develops new diamond verification tool

De Beers’ Ignite division has developed a new diamond verification instrument, which is set to be launched early next year.

The new instrument, part of the automated melee screening range, will enable automated and rapid verification of up to 3,600 diamonds per hour in the 0.001-carat to 0.0033-carat size range.

“We believe this new instrument will play an important role in continuing to enhance our comprehensive suite of leading-edge technology for screening of synthetic or laboratory-grown diamonds right down to the smallest sizes while making it easier and quicker for diamond businesses to assure product integrity,” said De Beers’ Ignite division head Sarandos Gouvelis.

The instrument had been in development for the past 18 months and it can be easily operated in-house with no specialist expertise required.

De Beers has developed screening and verification technology at its innovation, science, and technology hub in Maidenhead since the early 1990s.

To date, a total of 11 diamond screening and verification instruments have been developed by De Beers to accurately screen loose and mounted diamonds in jewellery, now with the ability to rapidly and automatically screen and verify the integrity of diamonds down to the smallest melee range.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





