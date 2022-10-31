Exclusive
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
Today
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
UAE to Chair Kimberley Process in 2024
The Kimberley Process (KP) is an international group tasked with regulating the global diamond trade. Established in 2003 by the United Nations, 85 participating countries seek to ensure that unregulated rough diamonds do not enter the legitimate diamond market as a means to finance conflict. This mandate has fostered greater transparency in the industry by implementing a rigorous certification scheme. In 2016, the UAE was the first and only Arab country appointed to the annual Chairmanship.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “The Kimberley Process is a global body that strives to enable trade to flourish in a safe and stable environment so that all participants and their dependent societies can benefit to the full. At a time of significant uncertainty and turbulence in the markets, the UAE chairmanship of the Kimberley Process will provide stability and continuity, and we are committed to working with its members to ensure the long-term sustainable growth of the global diamond sector with the highest levels of integrity.”
The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) in the UAE falls under the Ministry of Economy which has, in turn, authorised DMCC to manage the nation’s import and export procedure for rough diamonds.
In 2021 the UAE became the world’s largest rough diamond trade hub, with $22.8 bn traded. In the first half of this year, the UAE recorded $19.8 bn in total diamond trade after a record 25% y-o-y growth.
The UAE is home to the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) at Almas Tower, Dubai. This building houses the UAE’s main KP office, ensuring the legitimate trade of diamonds through the entire country. The DDE is the largest diamond tender facility in the world and home to over 1,150 diamond companies, providing members and industry professionals with state-of-the-art infrastructure, facilities, products, and services to grow and trade with confidence.
The DDE is an active member of the World Diamond Council, World Federation of Diamond Bourses, the World Jewellery Confederation, and the Responsible Jewellery Council.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished