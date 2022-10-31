Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo achieved CHF 4,083,500 / USD 4,092,075 for the George Daniels Spring Case Tourbillon

Image credit: Phillips

The unique Spring Case Tourbillon in yellow gold, by the founding father of independent watchmaking, appeared at auction for the first time.After a three-minute bidding war, the watch soared above its pre-sale estimate of CHF 1 million, eventually selling to a bidder in the room for CHF 4,083,500 / USD 4,092,075/ € 4,108,001.This marks the highest price ever achieved for a watch by a British maker – a true milestone in the market. Daniels only made two unique wristwatches for his own personal use; one of these being this exact novel double-dialled spring case watch with one-minute tourbillon and calendar, completed in 1992.