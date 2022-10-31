Exclusive
It all starts with stones - it is they that give impetus, determine the image and embodiment
Maxim Selikhov is the founder of the SelikhoV Diamonds brand launched in 2006, and the company manufactures unique handmade jewellery with rare high-quality gemstones. He is also known as a collector of unique and large-size jewellery stones who considers...
‘Our technologies – CVD machines and growing technology – are game changers’, asserts Arnaud Flambeau, Executive Chairman, 2DOT4 Diamonds LLC
Arnaud Flambeau is the Executive Chairman of ‘2DOT4 Diamonds LLC’, Dubai, a fully integrated lab-grown diamonds company. The Company provides rough 'as grown' diamonds, in-house polished IGI certified loose polished diamonds and high-quality...
31 october 2022
Stargems brings the DaVinci system to Botswana
Stargems, which was founded by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has diversified into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing and tendering or auctioning of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
It is also one of the leading players in the manufacturing, wholesaling...
24 october 2022
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
Mountain Province Diamonds provided further information regarding planned notes refinancing
The Proposed Transaction is currently expected to include the exchange of approximately US$190.0 million aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes for approximately US$195.9 million aggregate principal amount of New Loan Notes. Approximately US$65.3 million of the New Loan Notes will be acquired by entities ultimately beneficially owned by Mr. Desmond.
The New Loan Notes are expected to be secured by the same assets that secure the Existing Notes and on a second lien priority basis, bear interest at a rate of 9.0% per annum and have a three-year term.
The Company expects to retire the remaining balance of the Existing Notes with cash on hand concurrently with the consummation of the Proposed Transaction. The Proposed Transaction is not expected to involve the issuance of new equity.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished