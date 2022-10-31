Mountain Province Diamonds provided further information regarding planned notes refinancing

Today News

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc announced that it has executed a non-binding term sheet with certain holders of its 8.000% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022, including entities ultimately beneficially owned by the Company's largest beneficial shareholder, Mr. Dermot Desmond, for a partial refinancing of the Existing Notes.

The Proposed Transaction is currently expected to include the exchange of approximately US$190.0 million aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes for approximately US$195.9 million aggregate principal amount of New Loan Notes. Approximately US$65.3 million of the New Loan Notes will be acquired by entities ultimately beneficially owned by Mr. Desmond.

The New Loan Notes are expected to be secured by the same assets that secure the Existing Notes and on a second lien priority basis, bear interest at a rate of 9.0% per annum and have a three-year term.

The Company expects to retire the remaining balance of the Existing Notes with cash on hand concurrently with the consummation of the Proposed Transaction. The Proposed Transaction is not expected to involve the issuance of new equity.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished









